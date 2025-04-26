'Food cannot be used as a political tool': Canadian prime minister

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney denounced using food as political leverage on Friday after the World Food Programme (WFP) said it exhausted its supplies in the Gaza Strip amid Israel's prolonged border shutdowns.

"Food cannot be used as a political tool," Carney wrote on X, urging unimpeded aid access.

He said Canada recently pledged an additional $100 million to the UN and other organizations providing food to the region.

"We will continue to work with our allies towards a permanent ceasefire and the immediate return of all hostages," added Carney.

The WFP said Friday it distributed its last food stocks to kitchens in Gaza, which is now at risk of running out of supplies within days.

Crossings have been sealed since March 2, blocking all aid for more than seven weeks -- the longest closure in Gaza's history.

Israel resumed attacks in Gaza on March 18, ending a January truce. More than 51,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

