North Korea slams U.S. decision to ease weapons exports

North Korea denounced on Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump's recent order to ease weapons exports and called the decision "war escalation measures."

"On one hand, the U.S. is pretending to be a 'mediator' by recommending dialogue and negotiation, while on the other hand, it is continuously handing over all kinds of weapons of mass destruction to encourage warmongers to further expand and prolong the war," the Korean Central News Agency said in an unnamed commentary.

Trump has been pushing for the peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, and signed an executive order to ease exports of U.S. weapons on April 9.







