US warns of 'potential imminent attacks' in Syria, urges citizens to avoid travel

The US State Department on Friday said it is tracking credible information regarding "potential imminent attacks" in Syria, including at locations popular with tourists.

The State Department maintained its "Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Syria," citing persistent threats including terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict, and unjust detention.

"No part of Syria should be considered safe from violence," it said in a statement, warning that terrorist groups "continue to plot kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks in Syria."

"They may conduct attacks with little or no warning, targeting public events, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, schools, parks, shopping malls, public transportation systems and areas where large crowds gather," the statement said.

The US Embassy in Damascus has been closed since 2012 following the outbreak of civil war, and the US government does not provide consular services in Syria.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963. The current government is run by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.