Russia ready to help US-Iranian nuclear talks any way it can: Foreign Minister Lavrov

Russia on Friday extended its hand to help the indirect nuclear talks between the US and Iran any way it can.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's readiness to assist in the process, offering Moscow's support in any capacity beneficial to Tehran and acceptable to Washington.

"We are prepared to help, mediate, and take on any role that Iran finds useful and that the United States is willing to accept," Lavrov told a news conference after talks with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow.

Also speaking after their talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran recognized a level of seriousness in Washington's approach during the first round of talks in Oman last weekend aimed at resolving issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

Araqchi said that due to ongoing threats from the US government, including economic sanctions and its "maximum pressure" policy, direct negotiations between Tehran and Washington remain impossible for now.

"During the first round of negotiations, we observed a certain degree of seriousness in the other side's intentions, as well as a willingness to focus exclusively on the nuclear issue. This may open the door to constructive dialogue," Araqchi said.

He added that he had briefed Lavrov on the progress of the negotiations, emphasizing Iran's desire for a diplomatic solution.

"Currently, we will only conduct indirect negotiations … But the diplomatic path is open, indirect negotiations are not something difficult or surprising, and it is possible to reach agreements," he said.

Iran and world powers signed a nuclear agreement in 2015 for curbs on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018, during his first term.

A second round of talks in Rome is set for this Saturday.