Dr. Mehmet Oz sworn in to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

US President Donald Trump on Friday sworn in Dr. Mehmet Oz as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"This is a very important day," Trump said during the ceremony at the White House.

Calling the leadership of CMS "a big deal," Trump congratulated Oz, who was confirmed in the US Senate earlier this month by a vote of 53-45.

"Dr. Oz comes to this position as one of the nation's most talented and beloved medical professionals," Trump said.

As CMS Administrator, Trump said Oz will work "tirelessly" to strengthen and protect Medicare for the nation's seniors and Medicaid for the needy. "There will be no cuts," he added.

Oz, a 64-year-old Turkish-American, thanked Trump for giving him an opportunity to "Make America Healthy Again."

He faced intense questioning from senators last month during his confirmation hearing, where they challenged him on potential cuts to Medicaid and Medicare.

In outlining his priorities for the CMS, Oz vowed to take action against fraud, waste, and abuse within Medicare and Medicaid.

"This will stop unscrupulous people from stealing from vulnerable Americans and extend the life of the Medicare trust fund," he said. "I ask your permission to start sprinting after these goals so, together, we can provide access to better care, deliver better outcomes, and make America healthy again."

He also warned that the public health crisis in the US poses a national security threat.