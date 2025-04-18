China protests US measures targeting its shipbuilding sector

China's commerce ministry on Friday expressed dissatisfaction and opposition after the U.S. announced measures targeting China's shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors including port fees for China-linked ships.

In a statement, the Chinese ministry called on Washington to stop "shifting blame" and correct its "wrong" practice as soon as possible.

"China will closely monitor relevant developments from the U.S. side and will resolutely take necessary measures to safeguard its own interests," the statement added.









