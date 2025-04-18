China protests US measures targeting its shipbuilding sector

 Contact Us
On Friday, China's commerce ministry conveyed its dissatisfaction and opposition following the U.S. announcement of measures targeting China's shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics industries, which include port fees for vessels linked to China.

Published April 18,2025
In a statement, the Chinese ministry called on Washington to stop "shifting blame" and correct its "wrong" practice as soon as possible.

"China will closely monitor relevant developments from the U.S. side and will resolutely take necessary measures to safeguard its own interests," the statement added.