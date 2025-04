At least 12 killed in an attack in Ecuador's Manabi province

At least 12 people were killed in an attack in Ecuador's coastal province of Manabi, police said on Friday.

The attack took place overnight at a cockfighting ring, a venue where people gather to watch rooster fights.

Police said there were also injured individuals who were taken to the health centers, but did not specify how many. Investigation units are at the scene working to gather information and identify the perpetrators, police added.