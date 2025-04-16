CHINA URGES US TO END BLACKMAIL IN TRADE TALKS AFTER TRUMP SAYS BALL IS IN CHINAS COURT

China urges US to end 'blackmail' in trade talks after Trump says 'ball is in China's court'

China on Wednesday called on the United States to stop its "maximum pressure" tactics and "blackmail" in trade negotiations, pushing back on US President Donald Trump's recent comments that "the ball is in China's court."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press conference Wednesday that the tariff war was started by the US, not China, urging Washington to abandon its strategy of "maximum pressure."

He added that Beijing does not want to fight a trade war because there will be no winner.

His remarks came after Trump claimed Tuesday that it was now up to Beijing to make a deal.

"The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them," Trump said in a statement read by spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

"There's no difference between China and any other country, except they are much larger, and China wants what we have."

Trump sharply increased tariffs on Chinese goods, up to 245%, prompting Beijing to respond with its countermeasures. Beijing has imposed 125% tariffs on all US imports.

When asked about the Trump administration's latest tariff increases, Lin responded: "Ask the US side for specific tax rate figures."

China's GDP increased by 5.4% year on year in the first quarter of 2025, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics, reaching $4.42 trillion.





