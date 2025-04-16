1 dead, 10 missing after vessel capsized off Philippines' coast

 Contact Us
A vessel capsized off the coast of Rizal in the Philippines' Occidental Mindoro region, leaving one person dead and 10 others missing, including 7 Filipinos and 3 Chinese crew members. The Philippine Coast Guard is continuing its search and rescue efforts for the missing individuals

Published April 16,2025
At least one person was killed and 10 others were missing after a vessel capsized in the waters off Rizal in the Philippines' Occidental Mindoro region, officials said.

According to a statement from the Philippine Coast Guard, the vessel with 25 crew members, including 13 Filipinos and 12 Chinese, capsized on Tuesday afternoon in moderate sea conditions off Rizal.

"A total of 14 crew members have survived—six Filipinos and eight Chinese—while one Chinese has been recovered lifeless. Ten individuals remain missing, consisting of seven Filipinos and three Chinese," the coast guard in Southern Tagalog said in a statement posted on Facebook.

It said the search and rescue operation continues for the missing persons.