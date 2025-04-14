News World EU postpones countertariffs on US products until mid-July

EU postpones countertariffs on US products until mid-July

The European Union has postponed the implementation of previously announced special tariffs on goods from the United States until July 14th as part of its ongoing trade dispute with Washington.

DPA WORLD Published April 14,2025 Subscribe

The EU has suspended the application of planned special tariffs on US products in the trade conflict with Washington until July 14.



The EU published a notice in the EU Official Journal, implementing an announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



Von der Leyen announced last week that the measure, which was earlier planned for mid-April, would be suspended for around three months.



The postponement is a reaction to the actions of US President Donald Trump, who, after major turbulence on the stock and financial markets, had unexpectedly decided to grant many countries a 90-day break from certain tariffs. This breathing space is now to be used for negotiations.





European Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefčovič is currently in the US "to sound out the ground for a negotiated solution at meetings with his US colleagues," the European Commission announced.



Should the talks not be satisfactory, the EU will take countermeasures.











