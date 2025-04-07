UN peacekeeping must adapt to hybrid threats, says official

The UN peacekeeping chief on Monday called for urgent reforms in the face of emerging threats, and told the Security Council that peacekeeping operations must evolve to remain effective.

"Our future monitoring efforts will need to address threats that extend beyond the traditional physical domains. Influence operations, cyberattacks and other hybrid threats challenge our conventional models and demand fresh, innovative approaches," said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, under-secretary-general for peace operations.

Lacroix emphasized that effective ceasefire monitoring still depends on strict adherence to core principles: Consent, impartiality and non-use of force.

He said peacekeepers must be "perceived as credible and unbiased observers who can accurately record and report incidents."

Noting the changing operational environment, Lacroix said: "Today's operating environment is increasingly dynamic, and often characterized by hybrid threats that blur the boundaries among domains."

Stressing the importance of support by member states, he said: "The support of Member States, the support of host government and host parties, and more importantly, the support of this Council… will continue to be absolutely essential."

The UN official paid tribute to fallen peacekeepers, including the five killed and 42 injured this year.

Also addressing the Security Council virtually, Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, head of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), pointed to diverging interpretations of Resolution 1701 and rising disinformation.

"These challenges demand that we adapt our approach to safeguard our credibility, project our impartiality and strengthen trust and enhance the effectiveness of our operations," said Lazaro, stressing that a political process toward a permanent ceasefire must remain a top priority.

Resolution 1701, passed in 2006, calls for a complete halt to hostilities between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line, a de facto border, and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with exceptions for the Lebanese army and the UNIFIL.

UNIFIL will continue adapting its operations "with the help of technology" he said, to combat misinformation and support the full implementation of the mandate.