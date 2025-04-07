UK could shut dozens of public bodies to streamline government

Britain said it would consider closing dozens of arms-length government agencies, as it looks to reform the state to make cost savings and improve productivity in what it called "a new era of global instability".

Britain has over 300 so-called quangos, or agencies and public bodies which are funded by taxpayers but not controlled directly by central government.

"Every quango across government will be reviewed, with a view to close, merge or bring functions back into departments if its continued existence cannot be justified," the government said in a statement on Monday.

The statement added that in the "new era of global instability", the government had to "go further and faster in reform".