 Contact Us
News World Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out 6 new strikes on energy infrastructure

Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out 6 new strikes on energy infrastructure

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published April 07,2025
Subscribe
RUSSIA ACCUSES UKRAINE OF CARRYING OUT 6 NEW STRIKES ON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE
(File Photo)

Russia on Monday claimed that Ukrainian forces carried out six attacks on its energy facilities over the past 24 hours, saying the assaults violate a US-brokered agreement to halt such strikes for 30 days beginning March 18.

"The Kyiv regime, in violation of Russian-American agreements, continues daily unilateral attacks on Russian energy infrastructure," a Russian Defense Ministry statement said.

In the southern Rostov region, two drone strikes on Sunday disrupted high-voltage lines, leaving approximately 1,000 households in the Myasnikovsky district without power, the ministry said.

Another drone strike in Voronezh damaged wires on a power facility, cutting electricity to homes in Kalinino village in the Borisoglebsky district, it added.

Later the same day, a Ukrainian drone hit the 150 kV Vinogradovo substation in the Russian-controlled Kherson region, according to the ministry.

In the Donetsk region, which Moscow claims to have annexed, artillery shelling targeted a substation, causing a fire to break out in a transformer, according to the statement.

The municipal water supplier was left without power, it said.

On Monday, shelling in Bryansk damaged a transformer at a Rosseti Centre facility, the ministry added.

There was no immediate response from Ukrainian officials on the claims.