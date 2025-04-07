Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out 6 new strikes on energy infrastructure

Russia on Monday claimed that Ukrainian forces carried out six attacks on its energy facilities over the past 24 hours, saying the assaults violate a US-brokered agreement to halt such strikes for 30 days beginning March 18.

"The Kyiv regime, in violation of Russian-American agreements, continues daily unilateral attacks on Russian energy infrastructure," a Russian Defense Ministry statement said.

In the southern Rostov region, two drone strikes on Sunday disrupted high-voltage lines, leaving approximately 1,000 households in the Myasnikovsky district without power, the ministry said.

Another drone strike in Voronezh damaged wires on a power facility, cutting electricity to homes in Kalinino village in the Borisoglebsky district, it added.

Later the same day, a Ukrainian drone hit the 150 kV Vinogradovo substation in the Russian-controlled Kherson region, according to the ministry.

In the Donetsk region, which Moscow claims to have annexed, artillery shelling targeted a substation, causing a fire to break out in a transformer, according to the statement.

The municipal water supplier was left without power, it said.

On Monday, shelling in Bryansk damaged a transformer at a Rosseti Centre facility, the ministry added.

There was no immediate response from Ukrainian officials on the claims.