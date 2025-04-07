Global aid cuts threaten progress in reducing maternal deaths: UN agencies

The UN agencies on Monday raised alarm over unprecedented global aid cuts that are endangering critical progress in reducing maternal deaths.

According to a new report released on World Health Day, an estimated 260,000 women died in 2023 from complications related to pregnancy or childbirth-roughly one every two minutes.

The Trends in maternal mortality report, which was produced by the World Health Organization (WHO) on behalf of the UN Maternal Mortality Estimation Inter-Agency Group comprising WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, the World Bank Group and the Population Division, showed a 40% global decline in maternal deaths between 2000 and 2023, largely due to improved access to essential care.

But since 2016, progress has slowed, and recent funding cuts are now forcing health services to scale back, especially in fragile settings, it found.

"While this report shows glimmers of hope, the data also highlights how dangerous pregnancy still is in much of the world today despite the fact that solutions exist to prevent and treat the complications that cause the vast majority of maternal deaths," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Global funding cuts to health services are putting more pregnant women at risk, especially in the most fragile settings, by limiting their access to essential care during pregnancy and the support they need when giving birth," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell added.

Sub-Saharan Africa still accounts for about 70% of global maternal deaths, according to the report. Risks are highest in crisis-hit countries like Chad (1 in 24 lifetime risk), Nigeria (1 in 25), and Afghanistan (1 in 40).

"Access to quality maternal health services is a right, not a privilege," said UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem.

"We can and must end the tragedy of preventable maternal deaths," Kanem added.

The report warned that the world is off track to meet the 2030 target of reducing the global maternal mortality ratio to below 70 per 100,000 live births, calling for urgent investment and renewed global commitment.