EU SHOULD CONSIDER DELAY IN COUNTER TARIFFS ON STEEL, ALUMINUM: ITALYS FOREIGN MINISTER

The EU should consider postponing counter tariffs on US imports of aluminum and steel due to come into effect on April 9, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Monday.

"We could think about postponing them to April 30, but we certainly don't oppose them," Tajani said.

"We will support EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovi, this is clear. Let's see if we can postpone them by a few weeks to have more time for dialogue."

Tajani's comments came after warnings by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and other prominent members of the Italian government against the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on the US.

"(A trade war) would be deadly or the US as well as for Europe and we have to protect our exports and industrial system and to this end, it's necessary to negotiate with the US and Europe must do it in a united way."

He added that ideally, the US and EU should find an agreement on zero tariffs on both sides.

"An intermediate step could be a reduction by 10% on US tariffs. Within a united Europe, Italy thinks it's possible to work towards a postponement of European countermeasures, which means a frozen list (of counter tariffs)."

He also said that Meloni's trip to Washington, which is likely to happen in the short term, will help in the negotiation between Europe and the US.

"I hope it can be useful; all European governments must convince the US to have a more conciliatory position. Then it will be the Commission, which will negotiate," Tajani said.






