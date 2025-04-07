Egyptian, French presidents meet in Cairo for Gaza talks

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met in Cairo on Monday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for talks on the Gaza Strip.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the two leaders are expected to discuss the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and an Arab plan for the reconstruction of the enclave.

Sisi and Macron will witness the signing of a health agreement between Cairo and Paris to provide medical treatment for Palestinians injured in the Israeli war on Gaza.

According to the state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel, both leaders will witness the signing of 10 bilateral government agreements and 12 economic deals in different fields, including health, transportation, water, and renewable energy.

A trilateral summit to discuss the situation in Gaza is scheduled for Monday between Sisi, Macron, and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The summit comes as the Israeli army escalated its attacks on the Palestinian territory, where more than 1,300 people have been killed and 3,200 others injured in airstrikes since March 18, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Nearly 50,700 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



