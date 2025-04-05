Ukrainian military says Russia 'spreading false information' over missile strike

Ukraine's military said early on Saturday that Russia was "again spreading false information" by saying it had targeted a gathering of servicemen in a missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.

"The missile struck a residential area with a playground," the military's General Staff said in a statement on Telegram. "Through this latest violation of the norms of international human rights, the insidious enemy shows that it is in no way seeking peace but rather intends to continue its invasion and war to destroy Ukraine and all Ukrainians."

Local officials say the strike killed at least 18 people, including nine children.









