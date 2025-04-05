Turkish victim of racist terrorism remembered on 19th anniversary in Germany

Mehmet Kubasik, one of eight Turkish victims murdered by the far-right NSU terrorist group in Germany, was remembered on the 19th anniversary of his death on Friday.

The ceremony took place in the city of Dortmund.

A ceremony was held at the site where Kubasik was killed in front of his kiosk on Mallinckrodt Street on April 4, 2006.

His daughter, wife, Türkiye's Consul General Taylan Ozgur Aydin, and Dortmund Mayor Thomas Westphal attended the commemoration.

Aydin and family members laid flowers at the memorial dedicated to Kubasik and offered prayers.

In a written statement, the Turkish Consulate General in Essen said: "We attended the commemoration ceremony for our late citizen Mehmet Kubasik, who was murdered by the neo-Nazi terrorist organization NSU in Dortmund on April 4, 2006. Our grief remains fresh. On this occasion, we respectfully remember Mehmet Kubasik and extend our condolences to his grieving family."









