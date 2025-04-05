News World Trump to meet Netanyahu in Washington on Monday

Trump to meet Netanyahu in Washington on Monday

Prime Minister Netanyahu will visit Washington next week, his second meeting with President Trump since he took office.

DPA WORLD Published April 05,2025 Subscribe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected in Washington next week for the second time since US President Donald Trump took office.



A meeting between the two is planned for Monday at the White House, a US government official told dpa on Saturday.



Trump received Netanyahu at the beginning of February as the first foreign guest in his second term in office.



Netanyahu's fresh invitation is considered a gesture of support for the right-wing prime minister, who has come under heavy international criticism for the conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip. Trump is known to be a close ally of Netanyahu.



During Netanyahu's visit in early February, Trump shocked observers with a proposal on the Middle East conflict. The US president unexpectedly announced that the United States would take over control of the Gaza Strip and develop the war-torn Palestinian coastal area economically.



The Palestinian civilian population was to be relocated to other countries in the region, according to Trump's proposal. Trump said the Gaza Strip could become a "Riviera of the Middle East."









