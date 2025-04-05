Protesters rally in London against US President Trump, his ally Musk

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central London on Saturday to voice opposition to the policies of US President Donald Trump and his tech-billionaire ally Elon Musk, as part of a wave of coordinated demonstrations taking place around the world.

The rally, held at Trafalgar Square, featured a crowd chanting anti-Trump slogans and holding up signs criticizing the US administration's foreign policy, environmental stance, and controversial rhetoric.

Placards bearing messages such as "Hands off our democracy" and "Elect a clown, expect a circus" reflected frustration with US policy decisions involving Canada, Greenland, Mexico, and the environment. One protester held a gravestone-shaped sign reading "RIP America," with the date Jan. 20—the day Trump took office—inscribed on it.

Another sign listed Greenland, Canada, Ukraine, Panama, and Gaza, with the message: "All babies need to be taught, No."

In a separate demonstration on Oxford Street, protesters gathered outside a Tesla pop-up store, urging consumers to boycott Tesla vehicles in protest of Musk's political and business influence.

The protests in London were part of a broader series of global rallies denouncing both Trump's leadership.