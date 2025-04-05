Hundreds in Berlin, Frankfurt rally against Trump policies

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Berlin and Frankfurt on Saturday to protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, tech billionaire Elon Musk, as part of a growing international wave of dissent.

In central Berlin, protesters rallied against what they described as Trump's attacks on freedom, democracy, and human rights. The demonstration, organized by environmental movement Fridays for Future and activist group Campact, was part of the global protest campaign under the hashtag #TeslaTakedown.

Protesters accused Musk, a close advisor to Trump, of contributing to the erosion of democratic norms and the American social system. At least one person was temporarily detained after displaying a provocative poster depicting Musk alongside Nazi figures giving the Hitler salute, according to Berlin-based public broadcaster RBB.

In a separate demonstration near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, around 90 people gathered in front of the US Embassy at the call of Democrats Abroad, the international wing of the US Democratic Party. Public broadcaster hr reported the event remained peaceful, with participants denouncing Trump's leadership and calling for political change in the US.

Similar sentiments were echoed in Frankfurt, where dozens of Americans and supporters protested against Trump's administration. Demonstrators demanded the US president's resignation and voiced concerns about his policies on human rights, climate, and foreign relations.

"Resistance is slowly forming against this inhumane, idiotic policy of Donald Trump," said Timothy Kautz, organizer of the Frankfurt protest.