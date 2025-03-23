Egyptian, Palestinian premiers discuss Gaza, reconstruction efforts

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Sunday met with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa in Cairo to address ongoing efforts to sustain the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in Gaza and explore avenues for the reconstruction of the strip, Egypt's government said.

Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt's support for Palestinians, emphasizing the importance of keeping them on their land, the statement said.

He highlighted a reconstruction plan Egypt crafted and recently endorsed by an emergency Arab League summit in Cairo, noting that further coordination with regional and international partners, as well as Palestinian counterparts, would refine its implementation details.

The Arab summit, held on March 4, approved the $53 billion plan, which aims to rebuild Gaza over five years without displacing its residents.

Madbouly stressed the need "to uphold the ceasefire to stop Palestinian bloodshed and kickstart early recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza."

Mustafa echoed the urgency of adhering to the ceasefire, stating it would enable progress in recovery and rebuilding, according to the government statement.

The Israeli army has launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza since Tuesday, killing more than 700 Palestinians, injuring over 1,000 others, and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 113,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.