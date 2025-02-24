Ukrainian leader highlights NATO membership for securing just peace in 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday stressed the importance of NATO membership for securing a "real and lasting peace" in Ukraine in 2025.

"We will have no choice but to build NATO in Ukraine if NATO membership remains closed to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in his opening remarks at the "Support Ukraine" summit in Kyiv.

"This means securing the necessary funding, military contingents, and defense production to guarantee peace. Can we do this alone? No," he said.

"We must be honest: Ukraine deserves not only EU membership but also the security guarantees that NATO provides," Zelenskyy added.

The summit, held on the third anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine, brought together leaders from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Spain, Canada, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, among others. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa were also present.

Leaders of some countries joined the session via video conference.

US President Donald Trump has pushed for a Ukraine peace deal with Russia, and Ukrainian and European officials have so far been out of the discussions.

His administration has also indicated that Ukraine's hopes of joining NATO and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic.

- 'THIS YEAR MUST MARK BEGINNING OF REAL, LASTING PEACE'

"This year must be the year when a genuine and reliable peace begins. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will not grant us this peace, nor will he give it in exchange for something," Zelenskyy said.

"We must achieve peace through strength, wisdom, and the unity of our cooperation."

Outlining key steps that could bring real peace closer, Zelenskyy said: "Ukraine and Europe must be at the negotiating table."

"The war is being waged against Ukraine, so Ukraine must be at the negotiating table together with Europe," he said.

"After all, Russia's strategic target is precisely Europe, the European way of life. This means that Europe's security and future cannot be decided without Europe," Zelenskyy noted.

The president asserted that bringing the war to an end should start with measures that rebuild trust, such as releasing prisoners.

"Russia must release Ukrainians. Ukraine is ready for an 'all-for-all' exchange, and this is the fair solution," he said.

Underlining the importance of commitments regarding air defense, the Ukrainian leader said: "We must work together to create an effective security guarantee system for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and all of Europe."

Zelenskyy also stressed the necessity of unity, saying: "Right now, we must do more than yesterday, support each other more than ever before, so that by the end of this year, we can say: 'we did everything we could and had to do -- and here is peace.'"





