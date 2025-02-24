European Commission head arrives in Kyiv on 3rd anniversary of Ukraine war

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Monday to demonstrate support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of the war with Russia.

She was accompanied by other European officials who traveled to Kyiv by train. The delegation was welcomed by Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe," von der Leyen said on X.

"In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It's Europe's destiny," she added.

Von der Leyen is set to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and they will co-chair a meeting between the College of Commissioners and the Ukrainian government.



