BRITISH PREMIER MORE POSITIVE ABOUT NATO’S FUTURE THAN GERMANYS MERZ, SAYS DOWNING STREET

Downing Street has suggested that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has more optimistic views about the future of NATO and the transatlantic alliance than Friedrich Merz, the likely next German chancellor, who recently expressed concerns about the long-term viability of NATO and the EU-US relationship.

During a lobby briefing on Monday, Starmer's spokesperson responded to a question regarding Merz's comments that US President Donald Trump is "indifferent" to Europe and that NATO in its current form may not survive.

While Starmer's views on NATO were not directly cited, the spokesperson seemed to imply that Starmer's outlook is more positive than Merz's on the alliance's future.

The spokesperson also reiterated the prime minister's longstanding position on NATO and the EU-US relationship, underscoring the importance of both to the UK.

"The prime minister has always been clear that both NATO and the EU/US relationship are vital, and we will continue to strengthen both," the spokesperson said. "The role of NATO will remain absolutely critical."