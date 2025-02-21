Trudeau 'destroyed' Canada, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, claiming that he "destroyed" his country.

"Justin's a loser, always has been," Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio, arguing that the Canadian prime minister has "done a very bad job for Canada. He's taking it radical left."

Trump welcomed Trudeau's decision to not run in the upcoming elections in Canada, and said: "That's a smart move, because he wouldn't have a chance of winning."

Asked about US anthem being booed at games with Canada, Trump said "we have a good relationship with Canada, not with Justin. Because Justin, he's too far radical left."

"He's killing Canada. Canada is doing terribly right now," he said, claiming that the Trudeau government's policies "have absolutely destroyed Canada."

"Canada is in bad shape," Trump added.

Since his election victory in November, Trump has referred to Canada as the "51st state" and called Trudeau a "governor" several times, signaling his unconventional approach to US-Canada relations.