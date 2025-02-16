 Contact Us
News World Trump team to meet Russian officials to start Ukraine peace talks: Report

Trump team to meet Russian officials to start Ukraine peace talks: Report

Senior US officials will meet with top Russian officials in Saudi Arabia to initiate Ukraine peace talks, CNN reports. The delegation includes National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published February 16,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP TEAM TO MEET RUSSIAN OFFICIALS TO START UKRAINE PEACE TALKS: REPORT

Senior officials from the US administration are set to meet top Russian officials to start Ukraine peace talks, according to a report on Saturday.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to travel to Saudi Arabia for the discussions with senior Russian officials, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to one source, the meeting is set to take place in the coming days.

Trump on Wednesday, after speaking to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said they agreed to "immediately" start negotiations to end the three-year-long war in Ukraine. He also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy.

European leaders have insisted to be included in any discussions on Ukraine's future, but Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, said there would be no place for Europe at the negotiating table.