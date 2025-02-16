Israel forces released Palestinians prisoners to wear shirts with Jewish symbol

Palestinian prisoners released on Saturday as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement were forced to wear shirts with a Star of David logo and "threatening" slogan "we will not forget or forgive" written in Arabic, prompting anger.

On Saturday, 369 Palestinians were released in exchange for three Israeli captives in Gaza.

The Star of David, a Jewish national symbol in the shape of a hexagon, was adopted by the Zionist movement before the occupation of Palestine and is now featured on the Israeli flag.

Photographs were taken of these Palestinian prisoners in a humiliating manner, showing them kneeling with their heads lowered.

In the past weeks, released Palestinian prisoners reported being forced to wear wristbands bearing threats of pursuit and arrest.

Israeli prison service commissioner Kobi Yaakobi directed these measures against the prisoners, according to a source quoted by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which facilitated the exchange, called for more "dignified" releases.

"The ICRC continues to raise its concerns about the way hostage and detainee releases are carried out. Despite repeatedly calling for all transfers to be carried out in a dignified and private manner, more must be done by all sides, including the mediators, to improve future transfers," it said in a statement on Saturday.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club decried the "threatening phrases," saying the Israeli forces are using every available tool to "torture and humiliate prisoners," according to the Times of Israel news website.







