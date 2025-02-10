Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus president meets UN under-secretary-general

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar received UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Monday.

The two met at the Presidential Office in Nicosia as part of Dicarlo's trip to the region, including Greece and Türkiye.

During the talks, a comprehensive meeting on the Cyprus issue, which is planned to be held next month with the participation of representatives of Türkiye, the TRNC, Greece, the UK and the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus was discussed.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Tatar said sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people must be accepted if steps are to be taken towards a constructive solution in Cyprus.

"The Turkish Cypriot people are the main element in Cyprus and have the inherent sovereignty right," he said, adding that he conveyed to DiCarlo that the TRNC approved the meeting envisaged to be held in Geneva on March 17-18.

"We will never accept an agreement that will make our lives difficult. For a fair, permanent and sustainable agreement, the sensitivities of the Turkish Cypriot people and what has been happening on the island for 60 years should be taken into consideration. Until today, the Greek Cypriots have rejected every agreement, but it is the Turkish Cypriot people who remain under embargo. Embargoes are unacceptable and the UN must now take steps on this issue. An opening of direct flights, direct contact and direct trade to the TRNC is a must," he said.

In a brief statement to the press, DiCarlo emphasized that the meeting was constructive, saying they deliberated on issues to be discussed at the comprehensive meeting.

Dicarlo said she will also meet Greek Leader Nicos Christodoulides.