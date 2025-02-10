Trump’s remarks on ‘buying, owning Gaza’ are 'absurd,' reflect 'ignorance': Hamas

The Palestinian Hamas group on Monday condemned US President Donald Trump's statements about "buying and owning Gaza," calling them "absurd" and a reflection of "profound ignorance" about Palestine and the region.

"We denounce Trump's remarks about buying and owning Gaza. These statements are absurd." Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said in a statement.

He added that such comments "demonstrate a profound ignorance of Palestine and the region."

"Gaza is not a piece of real estate to be bought and sold, it is an inseparable part of our occupied Palestinian land," al-Rishq stressed.

He warned that treating the Palestinian cause with a "real estate dealer's mindset" is doomed to fail, stressing that "the Palestinian people will thwart all plans of displacement and forced relocation."

On Sunday, Trump said he is committed to buying Gaza and letting other nations develop parts of it.

"I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to New Orleans, Louisiana.

He also reiterated that the Palestinian enclave is a demolition site and uninhabitable.

On Feb. 4, Trump said Washington would "take over" Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under an extraordinary redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

His proposal was met with widespread condemnation from the Palestinians, Arab countries, and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.





