Thailand deports 4 Israelis for vandalism

Thailand deported four Israeli nationals on Sunday after they went on a violent rampage in a hospital, according to the Bangkok Post.

The group broke into the emergency room of a hospital in Pai district, northern Thailand, causing chaos and vandalizing public property after a motorcycle crash left a fellow Israeli injured, the country's Immigration Bureau said.

Hospital staff contacted police after the Israelis, who had come to visit their injured friend, refused to leave.

Each was fined 3,000 baht ($88.61), had their tourist visas revoked, and deported to Israel.

Pai, in Mae Hong Son province, has become a hub for Israeli tourists, with some illegally operating motorcycle riding schools, leading to road accidents.

The Tourist Police Bureau has ordered its agencies to strictly enforce regulations against foreign tourists who violate the law, regardless of nationality.





