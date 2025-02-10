Russian, American fighter jets join air defense show in India

For the first time, Russian and American fighter jets joined India's biggest air show, which began on Monday.

The Aero India 2025 is the South Asian nation's biggest air show and defense exhibition that will run through Feb. 14.

For the first time in history, the air show is witnessing "the participation of two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft - the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II," the Indian Defense Ministry said.

Noting that "it marks a milestone in global defense collaboration and technological advancement, offering aviation enthusiasts and defense experts an unparalleled prospect to witness these state-of-the-art warplanes," the ministry said the inclusion of both the Su-57 and F-35 highlights India's "position as a key hub for international defense and aerospace collaboration."

The air exhibition was inaugurated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at Yelahanka Air Force Station in southern Karnataka state.

"The five-day event will showcase India's aerial prowess and indigenous cutting-edge innovations alongside state-of-the-art products of global aerospace companies," the ministry said, adding that the exhibition has "confirmed the participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies."

Singh said Monday that the event will provide a platform to "further strengthen relations among like-minded countries based on mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual benefit to deal with today's uncertainties."





