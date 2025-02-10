Russia has no hidden agenda in Ukraine conflict: Deputy foreign minister

Russia has no hidden agenda in its stance on the Ukraine conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Ryabkov dismissed any notion of a concealed strategy, stressing that Russia's position is based on its national interests.

"There is no double meaning, no hidden agenda, and no attempt to play to the public. Our position is deeply rooted in our national interests, which we cannot betray. We must defend them," he said.

Ryabkov also commented on US President Donald Trump's team, saying that despite contradictions in their statements, they at least show interest in resuming dialogue with Russia.

"We are ready for dialogue, as we have stated repeatedly, including discussions on a settlement in Ukraine. But this can only happen on an equal and mutually acceptable basis," he added.

The deputy minister emphasized the need to recognize the realities on the ground and address the root causes of the crisis for any resolution.

"We have previously mentioned that there is at least a small window of opportunity for normalizing Russia-US relations under the Trump administration. Whether the US seizes this opportunity depends entirely on them," he said.

Ryabkov also warned against the use of ultimatums and aggressive rhetoric in negotiations with Russia.

"The language of ultimatums, provocative statements, and attempts to make us accept unrealistic demands in exchange for supposed favors will not work in relations and dialogue with Russia," he said.