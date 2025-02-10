Pakistan condemns Netanyahu’s call for Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan on Monday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "provocative" statement that Saudi Arabia should host a Palestinian state.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, speaking to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud over phone, censured Netanyahu's "irresponsible and provocative" remarks, and reaffirmed Pakistan's "unwavering commitment to the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as unflinching support to the Palestinian cause."

The Saudi foreign minister thanked Dar for Pakistan's "consistent and time-tested support to the sanctity and inviolability of the Kingdom."

The two leaders also agreed to "urgently" convene an extraordinary meeting of Organization of Islamic Countries foreign ministers to discuss the developments relating to Gaza.

In a separate statement on Sunday, Dar said Pakistan "firmly believes that the Palestinian people have an inalienable right to establish an independent and sovereign state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital."

"Any proposal that seeks to displace or relocate the Palestinian people from their ancestral homeland is unacceptable and constitutes a blatant violation of international law, UN resolutions and the principles of justice and fairness," he added.

"The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there," Netanyahu had said last week.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump in a shock proposal said Washington would "take over" Gaza, and resettle Palestinians in Egypt and Jordan.

Both the statements have met widespread condemnation from the Palestinians, Arab countries, and many other nations across the world.

Israel has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians and devastated Gaza since the war on the enclave began on Oct. 7, 2023.