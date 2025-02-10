MAYOR OF ALBANIAS CAPITAL DETAINED ON CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS

After months of calls for him to resign over alleged corruption, the mayor of Albania's capital was reportedly detained on Monday.

According to Albanian Radio Television, Erion Veliaj was detained by National Investigation Bureau teams.

Veliaj, detained under an investigation launched by the Special Prosecutor's Office for Corruption and Organized Crime in Tirana, was seen being taken away from Tirana City Hall.

He is suspected of corruption, money laundering, and false declaration of assets.

Demonstrations demanding Veliaj's resignation over alleged corruption started in March 2024, and have seen occasional clashes between demonstrators and police.