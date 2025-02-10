JWST captures unprecedented details of HH30 protostar and planet formation

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) continues to deliver unique images of the universe. Most recently, it captured a fascinating image of the HH30 protostar. This object was first discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope, but thanks to JWST's advanced technology, HH30 has been examined in unprecedented detail.

Located in the Taurus constellation, about 450 light-years away from Earth, HH30 is hidden within the dark molecular cloud LDN1551. This system hosts a newborn star surrounded by a dense gas and dust disk.

HH30 is a bright nebula classified as a Herbig-Haro object. Such nebulas form when fast, ionized gas jets from new stars collide with the surrounding interstellar material.

DETAILED JWST OBSERVATIONS

JWST's powerful infrared sensors allowed for a detailed analysis of HH30's structure. The images reveal a conical outflow of gas and dust emanating from the protostar, as well as a very narrow jet stream.

Thanks to JWST's precise equipment, the movement of dust particles within the protostar could be tracked.

DUST PARTICLES SHED LIGHT ON PLANET FORMATION

While JWST uncovered the dynamics of the gas and dust outflows in HH30, the ALMA telescope identified how dust particles of varying sizes are distributed within the system.

The findings show that larger dust particles move within the disk, forming a thin layer. This process is believed to be a critical stage in planetary formation, where dust particles cluster together to create larger rocks and eventually planets.

HH30'S UNIQUE JET STREAM

The investigations revealed a narrow and fast jet stream emerging from the center of HH30, surrounded by a wider, conical gas flow.

These observations provide critical insights not only into the formation of HH30 but also into the birth of our solar system and other planetary systems.

JWST and other telescopes' detailed observations are significantly contributing to our understanding of how stars and planets form.