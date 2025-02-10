Farmers stage protest in London against inheritance tax

A large number of British farmers drove their tractors to Parliament in London on Monday to protest a new inheritance tax on family farms that has sparked anger since it was announced last year.

They gathered to speak up against proposed changes to inheritance tax laws, which would force them to sell their land, according to the protesting farmers.

Plans by the ruling Labour Party to introduce a 20% inheritance tax rate on farms sparked large protests in November and December.

Much like previous demonstrations, the farmers entered Westminster honking and holding signs saying "We all need a farmer," "Food security first," and "Let's stand together," among other slogans.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ed Mason, a protesting farmer, said that they probably will not be able to pay the tax when it comes into force next year.

"We'd have to sell probably a quarter of our land, which makes us more unprofitable," he said.

He added: "We're producing cheap food for the country. We're not getting supported, and we're being asked to pay more and more tax."

Jack MacIntosh said the current state of the global market makes what they produce a lot harder to sell, adding that prices also fall short.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK political party, has called on farmers to continue "persistent and peaceful" campaigning on the new inheritance tax rules, saying that Labour MPs with rural constituencies will be "getting scared."

Future protests will put pressure on the government if they see "local communities getting behind these families" set to be affected by the proposed changes.

The changes, announced in the budget last year and due to come into force in April 2026, scrap an exemption which meant no inheritance tax was due on family farms.