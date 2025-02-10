Dancer detained after unfurling Palestinian flag during Super Bowl halftime show

A background dancer in US rapper Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was detained after unfurling a Palestinian flag with the words "Gaza" and "Sudan" written on it during the performance, NBC News reported Sunday.

According to the report, the man, who was part of a 400-member field cast, was dressed in black like the other performers and concealed the flag until the final moments of the show, the National Football League (NFL) said in a statement.

"We commend security for quickly detaining the individual who displayed the flag," the NFL said, adding that "no one involved with the production was aware of the individual's intent."

The incident occurred during Lamar's final song, TV Off, as the performer stood on the back of a black Grand National car featured throughout the set.

After unfurling the flag, the man jumped off the stage and ran across the field for about 20 seconds before security tackled him and escorted him away.





