Czech foreign minister summons Russian envoy over threats to senator

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky summoned on Monday Russian envoy Alexander Zmejevsky over threats to senator Miroslava Nemcova, public broadcaster Radio Prague reported.

Lipavskyi said Czechia would not be intimidated, following a "fake post" on social media that called for a blockade of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg.

Russian news agency TASS said Russia's investigative committee is looking into the statement.

The Czech media outlet said former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev called Nemcova an "evil animal" and expressed a wish for him to "perish in the bloody storms of a new Prague Spring."