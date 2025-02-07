Spain arrests 5, including 2 Russians, on charges of plotting terrorist attacks across Europe

Spanish police on Friday arrested four foreigners, including two Russians, and a local on charges of plotting terrorist attacks on government installations in the country as well as institutions supporting Ukraine in several European countries.

During an operation, Barcelona police arrested two Russians, one Belarussian, one Colombian, and one local on suspicion of being associated with a terrorist organization, local media reported.

All five are described as "pro-Russia terrorists" and have been charged with plotting terrorist attacks in several European countries, reports elPeriodico media outlet.

The detainees were allegedly acting on the orders of a Russian citizen, whose name was not provided by either Barcelona police or media outlets, and were planning terrorist attacks against governments and institutions supporting Ukraine, particularly in NATO member states.

The five suspects will be brought before the National Court in Madrid on charges of terrorism and membership in a terrorist organization.