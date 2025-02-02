NATO chief Rutte: Germany must spend more on defence

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is calling on Germany to increase its defence spending and arms production.



"The Germans have done a lot right since the war began in Ukraine," Rutte told the Sunday edition of Germany's Bild newspaper.



He noted the critical military support Berlin has provided Kiev and the recent establishment of a Bundeswehr base in Lithuania to protect the Baltics from Russian aggression.



"But given the size of the German economy, we naturally want them to do a lot more," he said.



"Germany has to increase defence spending, that will be necessary," Rutte continued.



He also called on Europe's biggest economy to ramp up arms production, saying: "We have to prepare for war. That's the best way to avoid war."



Rutte justified his demand by citing what he views as growing concerns: "Not only is the situation with Russia dangerous, but the Chinese are also expanding their military capabilities enormously."



All NATO countries – including the United States – should therefore do more for defence, Rutte said.



How high NATO's new spending target will be is the subject of discussions, he said, "But I can assure you of one thing: It will be much, much, much more than 2%."



NATO allies have pledged to spend at least 2% of economic output on defence, a target which might be increased at the next NATO summit in June.



US President Donald Trump is demanding NATO allies spend 5% on defence - a level that Washington does not currently meet. Germany has increased its expenditure to just over 2%.















