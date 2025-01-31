4 helicopters battle major fire in northwest Moscow

Three Ka-32 helicopters and one Mi-26 have been deployed to combat a large fire in northwest Moscow, where a building allegedly housing an unauthorized hostel is engulfed in flames, covering an area of 2,000 square meters (over 21,500 square feet), the Emergency Situations Ministry said on Friday.

A total of 155 personnel and 45 units of equipment are engaged in extinguishing the fire, which has spread across the 2,000-square-meter area, according to the ministry.

Authorities said firefighters were called late to the scene, allowing the blaze to spread rapidly.

"Preliminary reports suggest that the delayed emergency response to the fire at Skhodninsky Cul-de-sac contributed to its rapid expansion. Residents initially attempted to extinguish the flames themselves," the ministry added.

The fire broke out at around 5.30 a.m. Moscow time (0230GMT), possibly due to a wiring malfunction. Part of the building's roof has collapsed.

More than 300 people were evacuated from the site, allegedly housing an unauthorized hostel.