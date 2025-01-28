Train services halted in Bangladesh as staff goes on strike

Train services across Bangladesh, including from the capital's main Dhaka railway station, came to a halt on Tuesday morning as railway staff launched a nationwide strike, demanding the reinstatement of long-standing special allowances.

The strike, involving train drivers, support staff, and other railway workers, followed the breakdown of negotiations between railway authorities and the drivers' association on Monday.

Railway workers, including guards, drivers, assistant drivers, and ticket inspectors, have been pushing for pension benefits, gratuities, and a running allowance on top of their base salary. This allowance, which compensates workers for shifts exceeding eight hours a day, historically added 75% of its value to retirees' pensions.

However, the Finance Ministry scaled back these benefits in November 2021, sparking growing unrest among workers.

Railways Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan visited the main Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka and talked to commuters.

He said that "there may be demands" but suspending trains and leaving passengers stranded is "regrettable," adding that the matter is now with the Finance Ministry.

Discussions are underway, he said, expressing hope that the issue would be resolved soon.

Union leader Md. Mujibur Rahman defended the workers' demands, stating the allowance had been in place for 160 years, dating back to British colonial rule. He added that the strike would continue until the Finance Ministry issues a formal clarification reinstating the allowance.

"The logical demands of the railway employees had already been met in government capacity, and no other demands beyond that can be met," Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed told reporters on Tuesday.





- COMMUTERS STRANDED, ALTERNATIVE BUSES DEPLOYED

At Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station, many passengers were left stranded Tuesday morning, unaware of the strike. Others scrambled to find alternative modes of transportation.

In response, the Ministry of Railways introduced special bus services in collaboration with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority to mitigate disruptions.

Passengers holding train tickets can now use the transport authority's buses departing from Dhaka Railway Station and Dhaka Airport Railway Station. This service is also available for passengers traveling to Dhaka from these stations.

The alternative bus services will remain in place until further notice, according to the ministry.





