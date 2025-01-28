Ex-Belgium midfielder Nainggolan charged in drug trafficking probe

Former Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan was charged on Monday as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking on an international scale, a day after he was arrested, the Brussels prosecutor's office said.

The 36-year-old footballer was charged with "participating in a criminal organisation" and then conditionally released, his lawyer Mounir Souidi told media after a hearing in Brussels.

Nainggolan was among 18 suspects arrested following a series of 30 searches carried out on Monday morning in the northern province of Antwerp, as well as in the Brussels area. Ten of them were imprisoned after being brought before a judge.

The majority of those held face charges of "importation, transport and selling of drugs without permission" and with the "participation in organised crime as leaders".

Nainggolan was released on bail as he was charged with being a "member" of the organisation and not a "leader".

"The investigation concerns alleged facts of importation of cocaine from South America to Europe, via the port of Antwerp, and its redistribution in Belgium," prosecutors said in a statement on Monday.

In addition to 2.7 kilos (six pounds) of cocaine, police seized around half a million euros ($521,000) in cash and gold coins, a stash of jewellery, and luxury watches including two worth some 360,000 euros each.

They further seized three firearms, two bullet-proof vests and 14 vehicles, prosecutors said.

Antwerp-born Nainggolan came out of retirement last week to join a lower-tier Belgian side -- adding a final spell to a long career that saw him play 30 matches and score six goals for the national team.

Having played for Italian teams Cagliari, Inter Milan and Roma, he had been without a club since last summer before signing with Belgian second-tier outfit Lokeren last week.

He marked his debut with a goal at the weekend in Lokeren's 1-1 home draw to K. Lierse.

He had previously returned from Italy to Belgium in the summer of 2021 to join Royal Antwerp.

A tattooed midfielder known for his off-field antics, he parted ways with Antwerp in early 2023.

A few months earlier he had been suspended for being caught smoking an electronic cigarette on the bench, according to Belgian media.







