Coca-Cola recalls beverages in Europe

Global beverage giant Coca-Cola has recalled multiple products sold in some European countries where high levels of chlorate were detected.

The Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) said the recall involves products manufactured between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3, 2024.

The list of recalled drinks includes Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Fuze Tea, Nalu, Minute Maid, Tropico and Royal Bliss in both cans and glass bottles with production codes ranging between 328 GE to 338 GE.

Consumers were warned not to consume these products and return them to the points of sale.

The recalled products were produced at Coca-Cola's plant in Ghent, Belgium.

In addition to Belgium, the products were also shipped to the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, France and Luxembourg.

Chlorate is produced when chlorine-based disinfectants are used in water treatment and food processing.