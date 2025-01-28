Ancient scythian artifacts uncovered in Kazakhstan excavations

Archaeological excavations in the Atyrau region of Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea area have uncovered artifacts dating back centuries, including jewelry, weapons, ceramics, and human remains from the Scythian period.

These finds were discovered in the "Karabau-2" kurgan (tumulus) and date back to between the 6th century BC and the 4th century AD. Among the items found, a gold bracelet weighing approximately 370 grams and featuring depictions of mountain leopards was a highlight at the exhibition.

Marat Kasenov, a Kazakh archaeologist, shared that over 1,000 ancient artifacts have been unearthed, including 100 gold jewelry pieces, often depicting local predators like leopards and tigers. Among the most notable finds were two well-preserved wooden bowls, previously unseen in the country.