Russia begins 'internal preparations' for Putin-Trump possible contact

Russia has begun "internal preparations" for a possible "contact" between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"There is no agreement to establish contact for now. Internal preparations continue. When we probably hear something clearer and more concrete from Washington, then we will get down to coordinating schedules and technical matters," Ryabkov said in an interview with Russian state news agency TASS.

The official noted that Moscow would like to engage in communications with the US counterparts "very soon."

When asked about the appointment of a new Russian ambassador to the US, Ryabkov said Moscow is awaiting formal approval from Washington for Russia's new nominee for the post.

"We haven't received the agreement yet. We are still waiting for it. The clock's ticking," he said.

According to Ryabkov, there are no concrete deadlines in this situation.

On Oct. 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Anatoly Antonov, who had served as the ambassador to the US since 2017, without naming a successor.









