Senior Taliban official calls for end to ban on Afghan women education

A senior Taliban official has called on Afghanistan's interim leadership to allow women to access education.

Criticizing the ongoing ban, Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai stated: "Today, out of a population of 40 million, we are committing injustice against 20 million people."

Since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, girls above grade six have been banned from attending school indefinitely.

He further added: "Will we not be gathered in the same way on the Day of Judgment? ... We have deprived them of all their rights; they have no inheritance rights, no share in determining their husband's rights, they are sacrificed in forced marriages, they are not allowed to study, they cannot go to mosques, the doors of universities and schools are closed to them, and they are not allowed in religious schools either." These remarks were made during a madrasa graduation ceremony on Sunday in the southeastern Khost province.

Stanikzai emphasized that the ban on girls' education was "not in accordance with Sharia," as reported by Tolo News.

He stated: "There is no justification for closing the doors of education to girls."

Stanikzai added: "We request the leaders of the Islamic Emirate to open the doors of education. There is no acceptable excuse for this, and there will never be. In the time of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the doors of knowledge were open to both men and women."

The Taliban interim government refers to itself as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

During the event, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar stressed the importance of acquiring modern scientific knowledge alongside religious education.

He stated: "Now is the era of technology; strive to become familiar with modern education and the needs of the present time so that you can truly serve your religion and nation."

Acting Minister for Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor also emphasized the need for unity.

He said: "Dear elders, maintain your unity; our success lies in unity and solidarity. The unity of ethnic groups, social classes, and these great scholars who have graduated is the key to our success."