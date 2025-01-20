AMERICAS DECLINE IS OVER: TRUMP AT INAUGURATION

President Donald Trump declared Monday that America's "decline is over," framing his return to power as a rejection of the "radical and corrupt" establishment he claimed defined Joe Biden's presidency.

"My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom," Trump said. "From this moment on, America's decline is over."









