 Contact Us
News World 'America's decline is over': Trump at inauguration

'America's decline is over': Trump at inauguration

"My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom. From this moment on, America's decline is over," President Donald Trump stressed in his inauguration speech.

AFP WORLD
Published January 20,2025
Subscribe
AMERICAS DECLINE IS OVER: TRUMP AT INAUGURATION

President Donald Trump declared Monday that America's "decline is over," framing his return to power as a rejection of the "radical and corrupt" establishment he claimed defined Joe Biden's presidency.

"My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom," Trump said. "From this moment on, America's decline is over."