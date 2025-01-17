Putin signs decree for 2025 military training of reserve forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday ordering reserve forces to participate in military training in 2025.

The decree, published on the government portal, requires reserve personnel to train with the Russian Armed Forces, National Guard, Emergency Ministry units, state security agencies, and the Federal Security Service.

The government and regional authorities have been instructed to organize and supervise the training. The decree went into effect immediately upon its publication.

The annual training is aimed at enhancing the combat readiness of reservists.